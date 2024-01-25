KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Stock Price Up 3.3%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 7,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 2,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEMQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

