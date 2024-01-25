Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 384.6% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.45. 25,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,389. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Lasertec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

