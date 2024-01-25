Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $627.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,765. The stock has a market cap of $595.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $647.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $599.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

