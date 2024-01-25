Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 541.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Leonardo Stock Performance
FINMY stock remained flat at $8.87 during trading on Thursday. 2,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Leonardo
