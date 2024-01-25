Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 541.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

FINMY stock remained flat at $8.87 during trading on Thursday. 2,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.