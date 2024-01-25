LGT Group Foundation Purchases 6,424 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $35,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.00.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $480.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,491. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.92. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.