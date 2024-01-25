Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 139,132 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
