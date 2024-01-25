Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2024 guidance to 25.650-26.350 EPS.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $429.15. The stock had a trading volume of 354,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,583. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.68 and a 200-day moving average of $444.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

