Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.08. 2,889,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,231. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.