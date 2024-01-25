Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 1,869,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,189,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of -0.58.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $986.85 million for the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

