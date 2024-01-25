Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in January

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,175. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

