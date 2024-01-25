Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in January

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Maritime Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,175. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maritime Resources
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- What are fintech companies?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.