Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Marubeni Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MARUY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.86. 5,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $121.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities analysts expect that Marubeni will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

