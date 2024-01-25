Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Increased by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3,339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,867,000 after buying an additional 791,799 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 75,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,918,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $436.80. 2,976,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.92 and its 200-day moving average is $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $409.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $440.94.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.