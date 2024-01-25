McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.21. 3,214,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,801. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

