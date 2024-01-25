MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 24.44%.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.58. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,900.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,923,900.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1,143.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

