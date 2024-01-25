MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $611.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Insider Transactions at MetroCity Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $109,046.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,900.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,900.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384 in the last three months. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1,143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

Featured Articles

