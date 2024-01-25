MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 24.44%.
MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance
MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $611.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.58. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.
MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.
