MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,400 shares, an increase of 390.2% from the December 31st total of 82,300 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MGO Global Stock Performance

Shares of MGOL stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 188,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,702. MGO Global has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGO Global

About MGO Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MGO Global stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MGO Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGOL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of MGO Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

