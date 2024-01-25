Minerals Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Minerals Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 195,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.34. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Minerals Technologies

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.