National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Bank Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Bank has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Activity at National Bank

Institutional Trading of National Bank

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NBHC

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.