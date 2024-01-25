Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTOIY stock remained flat at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,493. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

