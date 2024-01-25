Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Stock Holdings Raised by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund comprises 2.0% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 70.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 92,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 14.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NBXG remained flat at 11.36 during trading on Thursday. 226,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,747. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

