New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 3.4 %

Comcast stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,713,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,347,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

