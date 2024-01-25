New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Down 0.9%

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.66 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.45). 17,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 12,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.46).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £80.96 million, a P/E ratio of -495.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.67.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

