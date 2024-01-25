NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Up 1.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. 9,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 15,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

NI Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Get NI alerts:

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NI

NI Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NI by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NI by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of NI by 83.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

See Also

