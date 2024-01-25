NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Up 1.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. 9,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 15,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.28.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter.
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
