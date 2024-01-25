NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Reduced by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,060,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

