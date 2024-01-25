Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Up 5.9%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 58,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 70,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$68.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

