NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,066 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 969,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 886,739 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. 857,657 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

