NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of MLPX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $45.58.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

