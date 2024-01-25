NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.90. 37,576,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,477,074. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

