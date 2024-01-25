NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.92. 1,033,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

