NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VRP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 664,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.