NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWD stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,293. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

