NTV Asset Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,519. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $83.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $709.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

