NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,900 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 1,249,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,372. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

