NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,965. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

