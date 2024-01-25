NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

TFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.52. 8,052,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.