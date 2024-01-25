NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $70.88 and a 1-year high of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

