NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 3,301 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

SBIO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

