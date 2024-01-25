NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 4,913 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after buying an additional 2,653,130 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after buying an additional 718,735 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after purchasing an additional 703,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

KRE traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,409,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

