NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,790 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.46. 15,597,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,898,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

