NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in RTX by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.94. 10,583,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,942,368. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

