Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 39,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 50,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.