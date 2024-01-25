Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 39,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 50,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
