Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Trading Up 1.2%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 63,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 80,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,625,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 349,587 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the period.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
