NVE Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

NVE Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.19. NVE has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $100.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVE by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 74,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NVE by 575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

