NVE Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

NVEC stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.19. NVE has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 209.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NVE by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

