Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 116,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ONB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.