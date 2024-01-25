Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 21,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,537. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

