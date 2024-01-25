OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OMRON by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,548,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in OMRON during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON Price Performance

OMRNY stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 20,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,853. OMRON has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.22.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. OMRON had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OMRON will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.