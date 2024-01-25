Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Up 1,655.6% in January

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 1,655.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Optimi Health Stock Performance
Shares of Optimi Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
Optimi Health Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Optimi Health
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.