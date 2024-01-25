Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Up 1,655.6% in January

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 1,655.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Optimi Health Stock Performance

Shares of Optimi Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lion's Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

