Origin Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBK traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 164,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,806. The company has a market capitalization of $978.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.